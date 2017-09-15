Obituary of Geraldine Frances Griswold

Geraldine Frances Griswold of Grass Valley passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on September 2, 2017. She was 79.

Gerri was born on December 26, 1937 in Trenton, NJ to Francis and Nora Callan. A former Miss Mohave County in Arizona, she married David Griswold on February 4, 1961 and had one son named Thomas. They were married until David's death in 2002. Gerri enjoyed quilting, painting, knitting and making things with her hands.

Gerri was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by granddaughter Shannon (Griswold) Kerns of San Diego; grandsons Jared Brian Griswold of Yucaipa and Cory Aaron Griswold of Highland.

She was preceded in death by husband David Lee Griswold and son Thomas Raymond Griswold.

She will be missed by all that knew her.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.