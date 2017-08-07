Obituary of Gerald ‘Jerry’ Murphy | TheUnion.com

Gerald "Jerry" Murphy passed away on August 3, 2017. He was 82.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary. Reception to follow.

Jerry was born on September 1, 1934 in Oakland, California to Lloyd and Marie Murphy. He was married to Joan Murphy and had two children, Shannon and Sean.

He spent most of his career as a teacher and coach at Half Moon Bay High School. He had two championship football teams (1972 and 1977). He also coached high school golf and football at the junior college level. He was recently inducted into the Half Moon Bay Hall of Fame for football.

Jerry enjoyed his retirement living on the 8th hole at Lake Wildwood, playing golf with friends several times a week.

Most of all, he knew his role in life and embraced the challenges of reaching out to youth and becoming a father to many.

Recommended Stories For You

Coach, father and mentor will be missed by all.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Shannon Murphy Schmidtke of Salem, Oregon; son Sean Murphy of Benicia, California; grandchildren Erin and Ryan Schmidtke and Kyle Murphy; son-in-law, Dr. Dave Laseter; and daughter-in-law, Glenda Murphy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Marie, and wife, Joan.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.