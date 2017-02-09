Obituary of George Petievich | TheUnion.com

George Petievich passed away in Grass Valley on 6th February 2017, having recently celebrated his 87th birthday and the 65th anniversary of his marriage to Zaida Carlson Petievich (1923-2012), and after years of defying the Grim Reaper. He was with his children and beloved niece, and had been generously and lovingly cared for by the staff of the Brunswick Village Assisted Living Community for nearly a year before that. In his final days Hospice of the Foothills made him comfortable and helped steward him through his passage. Born George Nikola Lepetich on January 27, 1930 in Stewart, British Columbia, he passed his early childhood in Juneau, Alaska before migrating southward with his sisters and their adoptive parents, Luba and Nick Petievich. George graduated from Oakland Technical High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-53. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1958 with a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering and completed an M.B.A. from Cal the following year. Between 1959-1965 George worked at many young companies in the emerging hi-tech industry later referred to, generically, as Silicon Valley. But his two greatest professional adventures were stints at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (1965-69) under the auspices of the U.S. agency for International; and the American University of Cairo (1978-9), where he led a Technology Adaptations Program for his employer, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, from which he retired in 1987 after a distinguished career. Upon retirement, he and Zaida moved back to California and built their dream home on North Bloomfield Rd. in Nevada City, where they nested, delighted in watching the wildlife outside their kitchen window, and created a haven for hosting family and friends from all over the world. Those who worked with George always remembered him with great respect and affection; but he will be even more lovingly remembered as a true and loyal friend to many, many people, as a devoted husband, a beloved father and uncle, a solid companion to Truman the cat, and a very kind and funny man.

No memorial ritual has yet been planned, but those who wish to honor his memory are invited to donate to the Hoshyar Foundation, of which he was a founding Board Member (www.hoshyar.org), Hospice of the Foothills, or the Daffodil Project along the Golden Center Freeway.