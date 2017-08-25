Obituary of George John Kruegel

George John Kruegel went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2017, six days after his 91st birthday.

A private family celebration of his life will be held.

He was born on August 14, 1926 in Rochester, Minnesota to Louis and Hazel Kruegel. He grew up on their family farm in Northfield, Minnesota. He joined the Navy at the age of 18 after graduating high school. He married Pauline Haugen in August 1947 and the newlyweds moved to California, where they raised their three children.

George spent most of his career in the building materials industry. After retirement, he built their home in Nevada City and was a dedicated weekly volunteer at the Cancer Aid Thrift Store for 27 years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an active member of the Grass Valley Rifle, Rod and Gun Club. He loved his weekly poker group and daily Scrabble games with his wife. You could always find him on Sunday mornings in the second pew at Calvary Bible Church. A great joy to George were his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

George is survived by his wife of 70 years, Pauline; daughters, Janet (John) Juarez and Gail (Jim) Beitz; son, Richard (Karel) Kruegel and sister, Marjorie Quiggle.

In memory of George, donations can be made to the Cancer Aid Thrift Store in Grass Valley.

