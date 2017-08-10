Obituary of George Allen Harper | TheUnion.com

George Allen Harper died unexpectedly on July 7, 2017 at his home in San Francisco. He was 54.

He was born in Rochester, NY on March 8, 1963, to George T. and Mary Harper of Nevada City.

His father had been recalled to the Air Force when the Bay of Pigs incident occurred. Thus began a series of moves, ending when the family settled in Nevada City in 1974. George attended the Nevada City schools, Nevada Union High School and Sierra College. He then moved to San Francisco and became a process server and bicycle messenger for over 20 years. George leaves behind many friends and his sensei, as he was a devotee of tai chi.

His beaming smile and quirky sense of humor will be sorely missed.

George enjoyed traveling, toured Guatemala, and with his longtime friend George Gumulinski bicycled throughout England and Greece. He visited Turkey and British Columbia with girlfriend Linda, and on another occasion visited Penang, Macau and Hong Kong, meeting her family. He was very fond of all things Asian.

George is survived by his mother, Mary Harper; brother Patric Harper; sisters Ruth (Dale) Franklin, Mary (David) Nunez, Eileen Rouhani and dear friend Linda; nieces Chelsea, Caroline, Skye and Lilly; nephews Danny, Alex and Gavin.

He was preceded in death by his father, Major George T. Harper.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., on Sunday August 20 at the Alta Sierra Country Club.