Obituary of Gene Douglas Fox

Gene Douglas Fox was a kind and generous man who loved his family, the out-of-doors and creating homes. After a tour of duty with the Air Force during the Korean conflict, Gene returned to Sacramento where he met Gail, the woman he loved for more than 60 years. Gene finished his degree from UC Berkeley and found his career in construction through the invitation of a friend. Initially he worked in civil projects including construction of BART stations in Berkeley, San Francisco, bridges and sanitation plants in Washington State and Northern California, and eventually acted as site superintendent for construction of the iconic Larkspur Ferry Terminal in Marin County.

Gene started his own small construction firm in 1987. In addition to restoration and remodeling of the family home in Mill Valley, he undertook commercial and residential projects in Marin, Sonoma, Vallejo, and the Peninsula. Notable projects included The Mountain Home Inn on Mt. Tamalpais, the Community Congregational Church in Tiburon,and the Bachelor Officer Quarters on Mare Island. Gene and Gail also remodeled the homes they lived in, acquired a rental house, and built a dream vacation home at Lake Tahoe for the family. After retirement, Gene built his final custom home in downtown Nevada City where he and Gail settled into the close-knit community. Gene became active in civic affairs, becoming Foreman of the civil grand jury. Gene fulfilled a long-held dream of owning several apartment complexes in retirement. He was a hard working provider. At age 80, Gene completed the international travel he and Gail enjoyed through Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, China, and South America, and sold the small RV with which they had toured the U.S. A move to Eskaton Village Carmichael allowed them to enjoy life in a supported community where they made many new friends. In addition to his mischievous smile, the teasing manner in which he engaged people with his quirky sense of humor, Gene was known for the care he took of the gardens around the cottage he shared with Gail.

Gene passed away on August 20, 2017 at age 85. His surviving family includes Gail, children Brian Fox and Barrie Fox Morgan, son-in-law Paul Morgan and grandsons Kyle and Reed Morgan; his sister Joyce Seaton; nephews Fred, Rick and Greg Barbaria and families, niece Stephanie Fox Blaine and family. The memory unit of Eskaton Village Carmichael was superb in their care of Gene the last two months of his life. The family thanks all staff who were so kind and loving. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Alzheimer's research at http://www.Alz.org, Eskaton Foundation Resident Assistance Fund, or the Eskaton Village Scholarship fund for employees.