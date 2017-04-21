Obituary of Gary W. Hill | TheUnion.com

Obituary of Gary W. Hill
April 21, 2017
Gary W. Hill passed away peacefully on Friday, March 10, 2017. He was 73 years young.
He was a legend in his profession of sales and marketing. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife Shirlie; daughters, Leslie (Melodia), Kellie (Hart); son Eric Hill; sister Gianeen Hill; and grandchildren, Zoey, Logan, Ella and Raven.
There will be a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m., on April 22, 2017 at The American Legion Hall in Grass Valley, CA.
