Obituary of Gary W. Hill | TheUnion.com

Gary W. Hill passed away peacefully on Friday, March 10, 2017. He was 73 years young.

He was a legend in his profession of sales and marketing. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife Shirlie; daughters, Leslie (Melodia), Kellie (Hart); son Eric Hill; sister Gianeen Hill; and grandchildren, Zoey, Logan, Ella and Raven.

There will be a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m., on April 22, 2017 at The American Legion Hall in Grass Valley, CA.