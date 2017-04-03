Obituary of Frank Danner | TheUnion.com

Frank Danner passed away peacefully after a battle with Alzheimer's on March 4, 2017. He was 75.

He was born in Palo Alto, California on January 21, 1942, to Frank and Betty Danner.

Frank was married to Nona (Borg) Danner for 55 years. He was a loving father.

Frank owned and operated his own shoe repair business in San Jose, CA. He moved to Grass Valley Ca., in 1987, where he fixed shoes and sold Red Wings at Danner's Boot and Shoe Repair on Mill St for 20 years, until he retired.

Frank loved the outdoors. He was a lifetime member of Nevada County Sportsmen, where he enjoyed archery and shooting guns. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gold mining and playing with his wife, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Dad will be missed by so many.

He is survived by his children Cindy (Bill) Case, Jenine (Tom) Rudy; grandchildren Charles (Yvette) Case, Jenelle Case-Hart, Cameron Schnittger and Emily Schnittger; great-grandchildren Braedon Case, Kyler Case, Wyett Case, Natalie Hart, Justin Hart, Rosalie Case; as well as brothers and sister Robert Danner, Danny (Sandy) Danner and Debbie. He is also survived by his best friend Mike Daughtery; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, sister-in-law Rita Danner and great-grandchild Rosalie Case.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on April 22, at Nevada County Sportsmen, 11296 Banner Mountain Trail, Nevada City. Please join us in sharing memories.