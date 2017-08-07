Obituary of Frank Curtis Peeler | TheUnion.com

Frank Curtis Peeler of Lake Wildwood, CA, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2017 in Grass Valley. He was 92.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Sierra Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City.

Frank was born in Mena, Arkansas on January 21, 1921. He served as a Marine during World War II, and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at the University of Arkansas, followed by a master's in engineering from University of Southern California.

Frank was a published author and a well-respected laboratory science engineer at Hughes Aircraft for over 30 years. Prior to his work at Hughes, he also worked as a theater projectionist, sawmill worker and a teacher.

A longtime resident of Southern California, he and his wife moved to Lake Wildwood in 1990. His interests included boating and water skiing, snow skiing, bowling, golfing and the outdoors. Frank was a kind and loving man, always putting his family first.

The last of seven siblings, he leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Hazel Peeler, of Lake Wildwood; son Richard Peeler of Lake Wildwood; daughter Cherie Stabell of Grass Valley; grandsons Kyle Stabell, Bradley Stabell and Colton Peeler; and granddaughters Hallie Peeler and Emaline Peeler. He will be missed.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.