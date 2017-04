Obituary of Frank Bartlett | TheUnion.com

Frank Bartlett died on March 28, 2017. He was born on May 19, 1941.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento CA, 95841; reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Cancer Infusion Center, in honor of Frank Bartlett, PO Box 1810, Grass Valley CA. 95945.