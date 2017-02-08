Obituary of Frances Loretta Perrin | TheUnion.com

Frances Loretta Perrin, of Grass Valley, CA, died peacefully in her sleep Feb. 4, 2017. She was 97. Frances will be remembered for her big smile, her kind ways and her gracious character.

Frances was born Dec. 1, 1919 in Kaukauna, WI. to William and Lydia Pahnke. She was the sixth child of seven. Frances’ love of music began in kindergarten, when she sang in a community musical. She went on to sing in school and church choirs, and until her death she had the loveliest voice in any gathering.

In 1934, Frances moved with her family to Chicago where she attended Parker High. Upon graduation in 1937, she attended business school and went to work as a secretary for Bethlehem Steel. Frances met her future husband Eldine Francis Perrin in Chicago and they were married on Feb. 14, 1942, in San Antonio, TX. During her 22 years as a military wife, she raised five children, was a talented homemaker and a devoted military hospital auxiliary volunteer. In 1965, the family moved to Canoga Park, CA, and Frances reinvented herself as a single, working parent. She became a loyal employee at the law firm of Rehwald, Rameson and Smith. A natural grammarian, her career as a legal secretary perfectly fit her skills.

She retired in 1984 and moved to Tucson, AZ where she was active in Enchanted Hills Baptist Church. Frances was a devout Christian and began each day with scripture and prayer. It was her faith that sustained her in 1982 when she lost her son Richard to cancer. During retirement Frances enjoyed traveling, gardening, sewing, reading, cooking, teaching Sunday school and music. She was a gracious hostess, a kind friend and remained forever a concerned mother. In later years, Frances maintained her cheerful and genuine nature even as she lost her eyesight and physical independence.

Frances is survived by three children: Gael, Lance, and Tracy; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She joins her daughter Linda and son Richard in heaven. On the last page of her bible, she wrote: I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. A fitting passage for her long and meaningful life. Respecting her request, no formal memorial service will be held. For further information contact gandg@comcast.net.