Obituary of Ezra Arbaugh | TheUnion.com

Ezra Arbaugh passed away Jan. 7, 2017. He was 90.

Memorial service will be held at a later time and date.

He was born July 25, 1926 in Kendrick, OK. to William L. Arbaugh and Nancy Roberts Arbaugh, and came to California in 1937. Ezra served in the US. Navy went to Sacramento State Collage and married Velda Burnett. He worked in logging, Spring Hill Planer and was a Probation Officer in Sacramento County for 30 years where he retired. Ezra liked hunting, fishing, rock collecting, square dancing and gold panning.

Survived by Ruby Watkins of Grass Valley, CA; Charles Arbaugh of Butte, Mt; Linda Sharp of Grenada, CA; Danny Long of Grass Valley, CA; Dennis Long of Galt, CA; Judy Beller of Las Vegas, NV; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

He was preceded in death by William and Nancy Arbaugh; Niagria Hurn; Troy Arbaugh; Jewel Carr and Pearl Jones.

He will be missed by all.