Obituary of Everett Overton

Everett Overton passed away peacefully on July 19, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA. He was 91. He passed away two days after his birthday.

Everett was born July 17, 1926, in Sacramento, CA. He served in the Navy during WWII as a machine gunner, and worked in the trucking industry most of his life.

Everett is survived by his wife Dorothy and three grandchildren.

A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on September 16, 2017 at the First Congressional Church of Auburn, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Everett's life.