Obituary of Evelyn Marie Morris

Evelyn Marie Morris died Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at her home at Eskaton, Grass Valley, where she had lived happily for the past seven years. She was 98.

Mrs. Morris, "Evy" to family and friends, was a native of San Francisco, where she spent most of her life. An identical twin, she and her late sister, Eileen, were born Sept. 11, 1919 to Italian immigrants Nicola and Palmira Pastini.

She spent her youth in San Francisco, marrying Lloyd L. Morris on Feb. 7, 1942. The couple later resided for 12 years in Whittier, Southern California. Mrs. Morris returned to San Francisco following her husband's death in 1974.

She led an active lifestyle, was an avid walker and traveled to many areas of the world. She enjoyed golf, bridge and bingo and her many friends at Eskaton. She was an active volunteer during her earlier years.

She is survived by her daughter Donna (David) Carter of Nevada City; grandson Adam (Kim) Carter; great-granddaughter Kailyn, all of Reno; niece Sharon Jocelyn of Tiburon and nephew Tony Pastene of Healdsburg.

She was preceded (by 28 days) in death by her twin Eileen Blaskower; and also by her brother Ray Pastene, as well as her niece Lynn McKannay.

Family services will be held Friday, Oct. 6, at the Italian Cemetery in San Francisco. The family prefers that any memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.