Obituary of Evelyn (Joyce) Stanley

Evelyn (Joyce) Stanley passed away July 26, 2017, in Roseburg. She was 87.

Joyce was born September 10, 1929, in Oakland, California, where she lived until 1945, when her family moved to 11th Street in Lakeport, California. She graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1947. Later that year, she married high school classmate and recent Navy veteran Tom Stanley. She worked as a reporter and columnist for the Lakeport Record Bee newspaper until her children were born in the early 1950s.

Joyce and Tom built their first home at Mellor Drive, where they left their legacy obsidian rock walls made from locally-sourced materials. In 1962, they moved to Grass Valley, where they raised their two children. In 1984, they moved to Oregon, living in the towns of Myrtle Creek, Sutherlin and eventually Roseburg.

Joyce enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening and researching family history. While in Grass Valley, she won numerous Nevada County Fair awards for baking, canning and prized horticulture. Together, she and Tom had a self-sufficient lifestyle growing and preserving the majority of their food needs. This included making wine from homegrown fruits and vegetables. She and Tom traveled and fished throughout the US, Canada and Mexico.

She is survived by her son, Dale (Rebeca Franco) Stanley of Mt Shasta; her daughter, Leslie (Mike) Blagg of Grass Valley; grandchildren, Tyler (Amy) Blagg of Lodi; Kelsey (Matt) Ramos, of Linden; and three great-grandsons, Nathan, Henry and Oliver Blagg of Lodi.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Tom, in 2016; her parents Phillis and Harry Petersen; brother, Robert Petersen; and sister, Dorothy Petersen.

At her request, no services are planned.