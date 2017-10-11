Obituary of Evelyn Horan

Evelyn Horan passed comfortably with her son by her side on October 5, 2017.

She was born on April 4, 1926 in Kansas to Clinton and Eva Taylor. She moved to California in the 1940s, where she remained for the rest of her life.

She worked many years as an electronic assembler. For the last 40 years she resided in Grass Valley.

Evelyn was actively involved in Evangeline Chapter 9 Eastern Star.

She is survived by her loving son Ron (Mary) Swanson of Lincoln; three grandsons, Jeff (Stacey) of Virginia, Dennis (Andrea) of Colorado, and Robert (Sara) of Rohnert Park; and four great-grandchildren, Colby, Keegan, Jacob and Kaylynn. Also leaves behind her beloved poodle, Cindy, the last of many. She is preceded in death by husband Clayton Horan.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 16 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary. Private family services will be held at a later date.