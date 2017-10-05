Obituary of Eva Anderson Nixon

Eva Anderson Nixon died September 4, 2017 at her residence in Grass Valley, California.

She celebrated her 99-and-a-half birthday with family and friends in July.

A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, October 11 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Grass Valley, followed by a reception at Hilltop Commons, 131 Eureka St., Grass Valley, where Eva resided.

Eva was born on January 20, 1918, the sixth of eight children, in Vancouver, B.C., Canada to Agnes Mitchell Anderson and Nathaniel Anderson. Eva worked as a milliner, designing and modeling hats. After a seven-year courtship, she married the love of her life, Ivan, a marriage that ended 65 years later when Ivan succumbed to Alzheimer's disease.

Growing up close to the water, Eva learned to swim at a very early age. It was an exercise she enjoyed throughout her lifetime. Another sport she was passionate about was golf, which her brothers and sisters introduced her to at the age of 10. Although soccer was not a girl's sport, she practiced with her brothers and when the time came, she would drill her three grandsons. Being an all-around athlete, she also medaled in field hockey and softball. Eva and Ivan enjoyed big-band concerts, ballroom dancing and square dancing.

She is survived by her daughter Darlene (Tom) Hall; son Gary (Linda) Nixon; grandsons Thane (Ariel) Hall, Blair Hall and Kevin (Joni) Hall; great-grandchildren Cedar Hall, Gretta Hall and Lupine Hall. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews in British Columbia.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ivan, four brothers and three sisters.

The family wishes to thank Eva's attentive caregiver, Sheri.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills.