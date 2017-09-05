Obituary of Estelle (Hoskins) Burns

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life for Grass Valley native Estelle (Hoskins) Burns, who died May 17, 2017. She was 83.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the LOVE Building, 660 Minnie Street in Condon Park, Grass Valley.

For more information, call Kevin Burns at (530) 518-1871.