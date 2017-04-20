Obituary of Elmer Heidinger | TheUnion.com

Elmer Heidinger passed away on March 12, 2017. He was 92.

Elmer was born on May 25, 1924 in Lodi to Adam and Johanna Heidinger. He was raised in Sunnyvale and served three years in the US Navy during WWII on the USS California. After receiving an accounting degree at San Jose State University, Elmer was employed for 35 years at the Santa Clara County Assessor's Office.

Elmer loved sports and travel. He and his wife Carolyn were blessed to have traveled the world in retirement. He especially loved golf, dancing, jazz standards, fishing, camping and hiking in the Sierras. He was an avid sports fan.

Elmer had five children whom he leaves behind, Janet Heidinger, Gary Heidinger, Karen Russell, Rebecca Enberg and Joanna Heidinger; as well as nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Elmer loved his family and was so thankful for all he had. He lived a long eventful life.

Family will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date in Monterey where he and Carolyn were married.

