Obituary of Elizabeth (Beth) Noel Porter

Elizabeth (Beth) Noel Porter passed away surrounded by family August 3, 2017. She was 69.

She was born in Nevada City on January 11, 1948.

Beth is survived by her sister, Martha Larkey; brother Howard Porter; son Trever Cartwright; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by the Reverend Cedric and Mrs. Katherine Porter and brothers Cedric and David,

A vibrant spirit and wonderful friend to many, Beth lived life to its fullest and was known for her generous heart, remarkable intellect and entertaining sense of humor. She loved traveling the world, the wonder of nature and all animals.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., on August 26 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 801 Figueroa Street, Folsom, CA. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made in memory of Elizabeth Porter to the Sacramento SPCA, 6201 Florin Perkins Rd., Sacramento, CA 95828, or to a charity of your choice.