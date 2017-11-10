Obituary of Edward Yun
November 10, 2017
Edward Yun passed away October 8, 2017 at his residence in Atria Senior Living. He was 95.
"EY" is survived by his wife of 70 years, Alice Tinloy Yun, and their three children Susan Sakahara, Janet Yun and Ron Yun.
A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.
