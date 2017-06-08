Obituary of Edward H. Miller | TheUnion.com

Edward H. Miller of Paradise CA died June 2, 2017. He was 91.

He was born in Hayward CA to Hugh and Emma Lou Miller. He lived half his life in the East Bay area in the other half in Paradise.

He was a WWII veteran.

Edward was a successful general contractor continuing to build spec houses into his late 70s. He was a lover of the out-of-doors enjoying fishing, hunting, skiing and tennis.

A self-described health nut and seeker a personal insight, Edward attended "EST" seminars in the early 80s.

Edward is survived by his children Steve Miller and Carol Miller; daughter-in-law Carmela Miller; ex-wife Joy Miller; grandchildren Ryan, Mark and Rachel Miller; great-grandchildren Maddox and Eleanor; and four nephews and one niece.

Donations to Hospice of the Foothills would be appreciated.