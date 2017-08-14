Obituary of Edi Silverman

After a lifetime of helping others personally and through public service, Edi Silverman passed away on February 8, 2017, in Woodland Hills, California. She was 103.

She was born August 31, 1913.

Edi was not only a capable and caring homemaker, but an accomplished classroom teacher. After Edi and husband Al retired to Grass Valley in 1978, she helped to establish the League of Women Voters and contributed extensively to many diverse organizations in Nevada County. Preeminent among them was the American Association of University Women (AAUW), where a Community Service Award continues to be awarded in her name. She worked tirelessly to establish the Volunteer Action Center and was a founding member of the Literacy Council. With boundless enthusiasm, Edi served the community well into her nineties, always striving to make the world a better place.

Edi will be lovingly remembered by her three children, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many friends in the Grass Valley area.

Donations in Edi's memory can be made to the Nevada County Branch of the AAUW, P.O. Box 326, Grass Valley, CA.