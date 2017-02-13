Obituary of Earlene Mae (Emerson) Schell | TheUnion.com

Visitation for family and friends of Earlene Mae (Emerson) Schell will be held from 9-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 16 at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary. A funeral service will follow at noon. Earlene was born in July of 1923 in Welty, Oklahoma. She was the third of five daughters and one older and two younger brothers. She attended local schools in and around Welty growing up. She was originally an Oklahoma farm girl, who, along with her siblings, were expected to contribute to the family wealth by doing such things as picking cotton and working on the farm anywhere needed. When she was in her late teens she left Oklahoma for California, where she met the love of her life, John, who was in the Army and about to be sent to the Pacific war arena. When John returned at the end of WWII, Earlene presented him his first son, John, who was quickly followed by James and Clifton. Lisa Marie came along later in life and was the apple of her mother’s (and dad’s) eye! Earlene followed her husband in his work, living in South Dakota, Colorado and Wyoming. She was primarily a homemaker, preferring to raise her children herself rather than paying someone else to rear them. She did work from time to time as a cake decorator in a bakery, as well as working and volunteering in local schools. What people remember most about Earlene is her sweet disposition and caring attitude towards others. Always available to help and especially when it involved caring for her grandbabies and great-grandbabies!

Earlene was a lifelong born-again Christian and made her church the centerpiece of her and her family’s lives. When she was not attending or volunteering in church or working hard to raise her children, she enjoyed gardening, ceramics, and different forms of crafting. John and Earlene owned several camping trailers, motor homes and 5th wheels. In retirement they traveled extensively, often back to Earlene’s roots in Oklahoma. But a local campground where a campfire and a fishing possibility suited her and John just fine! Earlene’s husband John passed away in 1999. She is survived by two sons, John (Marie) and James (Cathy), and a daughter (Lisa). Her youngest son, Clifton, passed away in 2012. Earlene battled Alzheimer’s disease the last several years of her life but never lost her sense of caring for others or her sense of humor. Earlene has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Snowline Hospice (snow linehospice.org). Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.