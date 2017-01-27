Obituary of E. Jean Barrett | TheUnion.com

E. Jean Barrett died peacefully in the early morning of Jan. 1, 2017, after a full and good life. She was 96.

Her family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Christopher and Susan Claydon, Atria Senior Living Facility, and to Hospice of The Foothills for their compassion and skillful care.

Jean is survived by her daughter Cydne (Allan) Grimsby of Grass Valley, CA; and son Alex (Jeanne) Barrett of Brentwood, CA.

Internment was held on Jan. 27, 2017, at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA.

Arrangements were in the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.