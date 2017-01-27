Obituary of E. Jean Barrett | TheUnion.com

Obituary of E. Jean Barrett
January 27, 2017
E. Jean Barrett died peacefully in the early morning of Jan. 1, 2017, after a full and good life. She was 96.
Her family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Christopher and Susan Claydon, Atria Senior Living Facility, and to Hospice of The Foothills for their compassion and skillful care.
Jean is survived by her daughter Cydne (Allan) Grimsby of Grass Valley, CA; and son Alex (Jeanne) Barrett of Brentwood, CA.
Internment was held on Jan. 27, 2017, at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA.
Arrangements were in the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- 2 men charged in fatal Nevada County wreck
- Nevada County crime: Authorities respond to robbery at Tri Counties Bank
- Crash snarled traffic in both directions on Highway 49 south of Grass Valley
- Officials: Highway 49 safe despite impact from sinkhole
- Nevada County bank robbery suspect takes undisclosed amount of cash, escapes