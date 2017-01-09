Obituary of Dustin Kirk | TheUnion.com

Dustin Kirk went to be with the Lord December 27, 2016. He was 35. Dustin was born November 18, 1981 in Grass Valley to Pam and Steve Kirk. Dustin was blessed with exceptional athletic abilities and enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, soccer, etc. He was a talented motorcycle rider and enjoyed trips to Sand Mountain and Black Rock Desert with our local Campus Life Club. After high school, Dustin began carpentry and was trained in granite and flooring installation. His favorite hobby was working on anything with a motor and he was very mechanically talented. The joy of his life was his beautiful daughter… just hearing her voice was a light in his darkness. For those who knew Dustin, you saw his deep struggle with alcohol addiction. In spite of his troubled heart he was a treasure to us. If you have an addiction of your own…you’re not alone. There’s hope and you can get well. There are people in your life who love you and need you. Don’t put them through what our family has been through. Turn your eyes to Jesus. Dustin is survived by his parents Pam and Steve Kirk; sister, Allison Kirk; brother, Brian Kirk; his daughter, Audrey; and grandmothers, Elaine Beich and Arlene Kirk. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Willis Beich and Jack Kirk. A memorial service will be held January 14th, 1 pm, at First Baptist Church in Grass Valley. There is a Go Fund Me set up titled “Kirk Family”.

