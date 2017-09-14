Obituary of Donald Travis Hill

Donald Travis Hill passed away at Crystal Ridge skilled nursing facility in Grass Valley on August 17, 2017 from Parkinson's disease.

Donald was born in Nebraska on August 18, 1930.

He graduated from Kearney State Teacher's College in Kearney, Nebraska and went to the Navy's Officer Candidate School. Don was a navigator and second in command aboard a sea-going tug in the Pacific. After his time in the Navy, he worked in the building industry in sales for gypsum companies. During his tenure with Pabco Gypsum, he wrote building codes, ran fire tests and sound tests at UnderWriters Laboratory in Chicago, Illinois, and represented the company at the board of directors meetings.

Prior to his retirement at age 70, he built a home in Lake Wildwood. Donald was an avid golfer and became a member of the Lake Wildwood Men's Golf Club. He lived in Lake Wildwood until earlier this year.

Donations may be made in Donald's memory to the National Parkinson Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL. 33131.