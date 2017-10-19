Obituary of Donald Michael Lovas

Donald Michael Lovas passed away on August 30, 2017. He was 85.

He was born in Youngstown Ohio on February 7, 1932 to Elizabeth and Louis Lovas They moved to Philadelphia, PA. when he was 5 and that is where he grew up.

At 18 Don joined the Navy and served in the Korean War. He settled in California after the war, married Anne Hardt and had two children, Gwynne and Brian Lovas. He graduated with a BA in business from UC California at Berkeley in 1960. He remarried in 1978 and moved to Nevada City, where he worked for 20 years at Sierra Nevada Hospital as a maintenance engineer. Don was very active in sports and completed the 21k Honolulu Marathon in 1986. Don also played in the senior softball league in Penn Valley for over 20 years and competed in both the National and World Competitions for bench pressing. He won 3rd overall in the World Competition in 2007 and broke the California record that same year in the master men division.

He leaves behind his two loving children, Gwynne and Brian, and his dear friend Judi Stewart and family.

He is predeceased in death by his wife Delores.

A celebration of life party is planned on October 1, 2017 in Washington, CA.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.