Obituary of Donald Gordon Harris | TheUnion.com

Donald Gordon Harris passed away on April 10, 2017 after a long illness. He was 66.

Donald was born September 25, 1950 in San Jose California to Albert and Eva Harris.

He attended High School in San Leandro California. In his early years, Donald loved working on his cars. He enjoyed sports, especially watching his 49er football team play.

In 1971 he married Kathy (his wife of 45 years). Don worked for Hewlett Packard for 23 years transferring from the Santa Clara division to the Roseville site in 1993. He and his wife bought a beautiful home in Lake of the Pines where they raised a family. Don enjoyed fishing and golfing in their community.

Donald is survived by his wife Kathy; son Justin (Wendy) Harris; daughter Lisa (Eric) Collins and four grandchildren, Conner, Kaden, Rylee and Micah.

Don was loved by many and will be missed by all.

A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Donations can be made to the American Heart Association under Donald's name.