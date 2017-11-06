Obituary of Donald E. Haslip
November 6, 2017
Donald E. Haslip of Grass Valley, CA passed away October 23, 2017, in Reno, NV. He was 80.
He was born on August 29, 1937 in Atlanta, Michigan. Donald served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964.
He is survived by his daughters Collette Hemminger, Patrice Johnson and Melanie (Keith) Overton; six grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; his sisters Lila (William) Dawson, Mary Lou (Robert) Gilbert and Phyllis Wright, all from Lewiston, MI. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and dear friends of Grass Valley area.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Philip, Frank and Delmar Haslip.
