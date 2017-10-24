Obituary of Donald Dean Frisbie

Donald Dean Frisbie passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2017. He was 87.

He was born on December 25, 1929 in Pratt, Kansas to James and Harriette Frisbie.

They moved to California in 1944. He was in the US Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953, serving in the Korean War.

Donald loved building dune buggies, water skiing, boating, fishing, darts, horseshoes, smoking meats, and traveling in his RV with his significant other, Kate.

He is survived by his brother, Glenn (Adele) Frisbie of Millbrea, CA; niece, Catherine Weber of Dublin, CA; nephews, Kenneth Frisbie of Long Beach, CA and Robert Frisbie of San Jose, CA and his significant other, Kate Richiger of Nevada City.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale and James, Jr. and sisters, Velma Berg, Betty Allen and Lucille Frisbie.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choosing.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.