Obituary of Dolores Elfrieda Jane Schroeder Wyckoff Abeloe

Dolores Elfrieda Jane Schroeder Wyckoff Abeloe, lovingly known as "Mama Dee," lost her battle with cancer on Sept. 18, 2019.

Mama Dee was born Feb. 10, 1939 in San Francisco, California. She spent many years living in San Jose, California and Grass Valley and Nevada City, California.

She is survived by her four children and their families, daughters Cindy (Kevin) Thompson, Jennifer Callaghan, Stephanie (Jim) Baxted, son Jeff Wyckoff; grandsons Bryce Thompson and Craig Thompson and Keelan Callaghan; granddaughter Sidney Callaghan; her sister Mary Ann Morgan; and many beloved family and friends.

She is now at peace.

A memorial of remembrance and love will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, 5100 Camden Ave., San Jose, California 95124, with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, plants or gifts, please make a gift from the heart to Habitat for Humanity in Mama Dee's memory. Donations may be by mail or over the phone to 322 W. Lamar St., America, GA 31709, 800-422-4828.