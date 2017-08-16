Obituary of Dolores C. Jacobberger

Dolores C. Jacobberger passed peacefully at home on August 7, 2017 surrounded by love. She was 91.

She was born in San Francisco to Gustave and Bernice (Hannon) Fauss. Dolores graduated from St. Peter High Schol and continued to live and raise her 5 children in the Sunset District in San Francisco.

Dolores and Jerry retired to Grass Valley where they have lived happily for the past 30 years. Dolores was a grateful and sober member of AA for the past 52 years, and in turn she has helped many. She credited her sobriety and faith in Jesus as the basis for her spirituality. Dolores had a radiant spirit and a smile she shared with everyone she met. Her family will always cherish and emulate the way she lived and loved.

Dolores is survived by her loving husband Jerrold C. Jacobberger; her brother Tom Fauss; children Tom (Rita) Sullivan, Michael (Cindy) Sullivan, Susan (Andy) Anderson, Stacy (Johnny) Gallagher, Marianne Sullivan; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and many family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother Merv Fauss; her granddaughter Kelly Gallagher; Steve Roswold; her best friend Flo Butler; and the girls from "Club."

Services will be at 12 noon, August 19 at St. Canice Church, 317 Washington St. Nevada City, CA 95959, with reception to follow at St. Canice Center, 236 Reward St. Nevada City, CA 95959.

Memorial donations may be made to: Kelly Gallagher 95 Spirit Memorial Scholarship in Memory of Dolores Jacobberger, Sacred Heart Catholic School, 1055 Ellis St. San Francisco, CA 94109-7795.