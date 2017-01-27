Obituary of Dolores Barbara (Butler) Sanford | TheUnion.com

Dolores Barbara (Butler) Sanford, of Grass Valley died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at home. She was 88.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services. Private burial will be at the Loney-Sanford District Cemetery in Grass Valley.

Dolores was born on Sept. 28, 1928 in Sacramento, CA. Her family lived in Oakland, CA, but temporarily moved to the Grass Valley area during WWII so her father could run the Butler Family ranch on Lime Kiln Road, while his brothers fought in the war. She met Jesse Ray Sanford when he drove his cattle truck to Oakland to move their furniture to the family ranch in Southern Nevada County.

Dolores graduated from Placer High School in Auburn, CA in 1946. Jesse Ray and Dolores married on Jan. 1, 1947, in Reno, NV, where she moved to the Sanford Ranch on Garden Bar Road and lived there for 70 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Darlean Dominguez and Sherry Thompson; son Darryl Sanford all of Grass Valley; grandchildren, Jason Castle, Lynnea White of Downieville, Jared Sanford and Amanda Sanford of Grass Valley; great-grandchildren, Conner and Mariah White of Downieville; sister Donajean Campbell; and nephew Buzz Campbell of Atascadero, CA.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Ray; and daughter Lynda Raylene Castle.

Any Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley, CA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.