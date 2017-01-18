Obituary of Dolores Angela Anaya | TheUnion.com

Dolores Angela Anaya passed away at her granddaughter’s home surrounded by family, on Dec. 25, 2016.

She was born Oct. 1, 1931, in Bakersfield to Joaquin and Beatrice Valenzuela.

She married Henry Anaya Sr. on Dec. 24, 1951 and had 11 children.

She’s survived by 10 children; 31 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and a sister Francis Gonzales of Bakersfield.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Henry Anaya Sr.; and son Steve Anaya. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2017, at Hooper and Weaver.