Obituary of Dj Ferguson | TheUnion.com

The cheers could be heard throughout the halls of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital when Dj Ferguson was born on May 22, 1989. The son of Cathy (Clemo) and Dennis Ferguson, he was the first boy born to the Clemo side of the family in 56 years, and his paternal grandfather and great-grandfather could not have been prouder. Dj's aunts and grandmother were also extremely excited, as they had been in the room for the delivery. His grandfather, great-grandfather, great-grandmother and 13-month-old sister all visited him shortly after his birth. Dj continued to delight and excite his family with his love of sports and adventure. While growing up in Lake Wildwood, Dj played soccer, football and baseball, swam competitively, and was on the snowboard team at Nevada Union. He also enjoyed fishing and camping. For his 16th birthday, Dj requested a camping trip with his entire family. (Little known fact from that trip: Dj left his 10-year-old cousin alone in a tent one night when a bear came into camp!) His smile would light up a room, and he easily made friends wherever he went. Dj loved animals, watching sports, his grandpa's tacos, and his family and friends. He was quick to give a hug and tell those closest to him that he loved them. Dj lost his struggle with addiction on August 1, 2017 at the age of 28. We pray he has now found the peace and happiness he has been searching for the past few years. Dj will be greatly missed by his mother, Cathy Clemo; sister, Caden Ferguson; nephews, Carson and Trace Shelton; grandparents, Beverly and Royce Clemo; aunts and uncles, Janice and Matt Washburn, Stephanie and John Hanna, Patrick and Lilia Ferguson; and cousins, Nick and Kaylie Washburn, Anna Ferguson and Collin, Carter and Colton Hanna.

A service will be held Sunday, August 13 at 2 p.m. at Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley. In honor of Dj, donations can be made to KARE Crisis Nursery of Nevada County or Community

Recovery Resources.