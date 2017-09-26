Obituary of Dennis Jensen

Dennis Jensen passed away on September 22, 2017 in his home. He was 76.

A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., both at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nevada City.

Dennis was born November 6, 1940 in Riverside, California to James and Verl Jensen. He proudly served in the Marine Corp for four years. He worked for the Police Department of Grass Valley for nine years. He also owned and operated his own drywall company for many years, and later retired from the sheriff's department of nine years as a correctional officer.

He had a love for riding his Road King Harley, enjoyed a variety of western movies, traveling with his wife and family and spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Becky; children, Kelly (Chad) Johnson, Randy (Rayna) Jensen, JC (Dawn) Graves, Kristin (Paul) Peterson and David Jensen; many beloved grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Verl; brothers, Jerry, Kaye and Richard Jensen.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.