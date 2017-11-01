Obituary of Denise Marie Dennis (Berringer)

Denise Marie Dennis (Berringer) joined the angels October 24, 2017 after a 15 year fight with breast cancer. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends. She was 67.

A service will be held at 12:30 p.m., on November 19, 2017 at the Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. A celebration of life and potluck will immediately follow.

Denise was born April 27, 1950 to Rose and Earl Dennis. She spent the majority of her life working as a monitor tech in the ICCU at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. It was during the start of her hospital career that she met and fell in love with her husband (Rick) of 43 years. Together they built a beautiful family, and after Denise's career ended with the hospital she spent her time at her home raising her children, taking care of her beautiful garden and being a faithful friend to many.

Denise was known as the scrabble queen in her household. She enjoyed a vast amount of hobbies including bird watching, making jam, hiking, researching wild flowers and being Rick's faithful sidekick on their many life adventures.

Denise spread her love by her hippie nature and her infectious smile. With grace and strength, she fought a heroic battle with cancer and she is an inspiration to all. She means everything to many people, and to say she will be missed is an understatement.

She is survived by her husband Rick Berringer of Penn Valley, CA; son Joel Berringer of Penn Valley, CA; and daughter Faith Berringer-Alstott of Las Vegas, NV.

Denise was preceded in death by her parents Rose and Earl Dennis.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.