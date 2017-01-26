Obituary of David Wayne Ray | TheUnion.com

David Wayne Ray was called home on Jan. 17, 2017 after complications from open heart surgery. The Lord needed another angel.

Dave was born Sept. 21, 1954 in Englewood, CA to parents Willie and Dorothy Ray. He was a stranger to no one; always the first to lend a helping hand to people who loved him, and also to those he didn’t know. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

He was employed by Ray’s plumbing, Wilders well Drilling and later a self-employed handyman. He was a member of the Ophir Hill Fire Department during the 70’s – 80’s. There was nothing Dave couldn’t fix or do from drilling a well to laying a roof. Dave could do it. He had such a sense of humor. Always cracking jokes and his smile would light up a room. Words cannot express how much he was loved or how much he will be missed. As he would have said he was a “cool dude.” RIP Super Dave.

Dave is survived by his wife Marcia Ray of Grass Valley, CA; daughter Amy (Eric) Ray Borden of Grass Valley, CA; grandson Tyler Phariss of Grass Valley, CA; sister Dottie (Craig) Ray Souter of Grass Valley, CA; brother Bill (Peggy) Ray of Tumwater, WA, and sister Phyliss (Larry) Powers of Lebanon, OR.

He is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Ray and Father Willie Ray.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.