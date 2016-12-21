Obituary of David Henry Ward | TheUnion.com

David Henry Ward peacefully passed away on Dec. 16, 2016. He was 81.

At David’s request, no memorial services will be held. A small celebration will be arranged for family and close friends after the holidays.

David Henry Ward was born on April 13, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to Bryon and Beulah Ward. He grew up in Midland, Michigan where he was a standout student and athlete, a first team All-state tight-end for Midland High before heading to University of Michigan. There is 1953, he met Sally Tucker, the woman he would marry for the rest of his life. David graduated U of M in 1958 and began a long career in the semiconductor industry which led him to the Bay Area in 1970 until his retirement in 1994 and moved to Lake Wildwood where he and Sally lived until his passing.

Having played while at U of M David was a big fan of football, he was a 49ers season ticket holder from 1970-1990. He loved to play tennis with his close friends of Lake Wildwood. Camping was a big part of family weekends when the boys were young. Until his health declined, David loved to support many of the local charity organizations and worshiped with his wife at Sierra Presbyterian Church.

David will be missed by his family and all his close friends throughout Nevada County.

He is survived by Sally, his loving wife of 60 years; sons, Kevin of Taylor, Texas and Kenneth of Whitefish, Montana and grandchildren, Brittany, Atlanta, Georgia, Brandon, Dublin, California, Tiga, Plains, Montana and Trace, San Jose, California.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to be made to Sierra Presbyterian Church, Hospice of the Foothills or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.