Obituary of David Allen Pfau

David Allen Pfau entered into heaven Thursday, July 27th 2017 peacefully at home with his wife and two children holding him as he went to meet his Lord and Savior. Dave was born in San Jose, CA on May 3rd, 1949. He married his wife of 47 years while on active duty with the United States Coast Guard.

Dave was a man of many talents. He used his love of music and ministry to reach the hearts of many. The joy of music and the love of Jesus will continue to live on in his music CD/

DVDs. Dave was a general contractor building many beautiful homes until he was diagnosed in 1997 with Multiple Myeloma, which was a direct result from his service in Vietnam. He

fought this battle courageously for almost 20 years.

His journey of life was shared with his wife Bobbe, daughter Nicole Lamb (Jason) and son David Pfau. He is survived by his five grandchildren, Robbie, Maddie, Preston, Tallon, and Kylie. Dave is also survived by his two brothers, Steve Simmons (Laurie), Jeff Duncan (Shona), and their children. He was also loved by his three sisters-in-law Nadine (Jim) Elledge, Patti (Tim) Pridmore, Janine (Greg) Silva, their children, and many other extended family. Dave will be greatly missed!

A celebration of Dave's amazing life will be held Saturday, September 23rd at Twin Cities church at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send any contributions to Hospice of the Foothills. Thank you to the amazing staff at Hospice of the Foothills for their care and support during this difficult time!