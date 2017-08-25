Obituary of David Alan Vasey

David Alan Vasey passed away peacefully on August 2, 2017 in his home. He was 69.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Oak Room in Lake Wildwood.

David was born on March 8, 1948 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba to Charles and Odena Vasey. He graduated from UC Berkeley with a BA and UOP with his MA, also Chico State with special ed credentials. He was a building contractor in Penn Valley for almost 20 years. He then taught special education for 16 years. He retired in 2016.

David loved golf, fishing and his family and many friends. He was a member of SIRS and had served as the Little Sir the past year.

David left far too soon and will be missed by all as he was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend.

David is survived by wife Paulette; daughter Jennifer (Dave) Clyde of Penn Valley; granddaughter Kayla Clyde of Kelseyville, CA; grandson Nick Clyde of Baltimore, MD; mother-in-law Patricia Wentz of Penn Valley.

David is preceded in death by parents, Charles A. and Odena L.; brother Robert; and father-in-law Paul Wentz.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of the Foothills in David's name.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, Nevada City, CA.