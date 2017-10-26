Obituary of David Adams Soliz

David Adams Soliz passed away Oct. 16, 2017. He was 85 years young.

He is survived by his daughter Teri (John); two sons, David Jr. and Joel; three beautiful grandchildren, Giselle, Justin and Lucas; his brothers Alex and Richard Soliz, and his sister Vera Anderson.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Jane; parents Joe and Martha; his brothers Joe, Arthur and Jesse, as well as his sister Ester.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in San Jose, Ca., at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel 710 Willow St. San Jose, Ca. 95125. Burial to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.