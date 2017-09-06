Obituary of Danny Gerald Leslie

Danny Gerald Leslie lost his battle with lung cancer peacefully surrounded by family in his home in Lake Wildwood on August 19, 2017. He was 78.

Dan joined the United States Air force and attended linguistic school at Syracuse University, where he became proficient in the Russian language. He spent 22 years in the United States Air Force as a Russian Linguist in the Intelligence Department. After his retirement, he received his BA degree from New York State University. He worked for the city of Fairfield as a computer analyst until 1995.

Dan had a passion for golf and played until his health declined. He also loved to fish, travel and spend time with his family. On May 29, 2017 Dan celebrated his 40th year of sobriety in his home, surrounded by family and friends.

Dan is survived by his wife Judy; four children, Debora (Michael), Janet (Doug), David (Paula), James (Carolyn), and four step-children, Alexandra (Bruce), Peter (Theresa), Clarissa (Joe), David (Ron); 19 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brother David (Sherrie); sister Norma and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Minnie Mae Leslie; brothers James and Gene; sisters Peg and Betty; and granddaughter Hailey.

A military service will be held at 1 p.m., on November 25, 2017 at the Sacramento Veterans National Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills or St. Jude Children's Hospital.