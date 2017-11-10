Obituary of Daniel Francis Turner

Dan Turner passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2017, with his wife Debbie by his side.

He was born on June 18, 1950.

Dan, a San Bruno native, had recently moved to Grass Valley, CA with Debbie following his recent retirement after a long career in the freight and shipping industry.

Dan attended St. Robert's Grammar School and Serra High School (Class of 1968). He then went on to graduate from Seattle University in 1973, where he was manager of the basketball team and along the way accumulated a wealth of lifelong friendships. He was passionate about music, theatre arts, historical and classic literature, photography, golf, and above all, people.

How does one describe a life so well lived and full of love? Dan invested deeply in the lives of his friends and family. He consistently took the time to listen and celebrated both the big and small joys of life. Dan was always emotionally engaged and present, whether in person or calling on the phone to check in, he gave his full attention and heart. Among many other things, Dan was a great mentor to the younger generation. He took such incredible interest in the lives of others, and had the gift of making you feel important. Dan took pleasure in your accomplishments, and his good nature and encouragement endeared him to everyone he knew.

To know Dan Turner was to be loved by Dan Turner. Love lives on forever.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Turner; his sister and best friend, Judie Turner Harris; his brother-in-law, Stuart Harris, as well as scores of friends and extended family members all who deeply mourn his passing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Anne Turner.

There will be a mass to celebrate Dan's life on at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 17, at St. Roberts Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Rd., San Bruno.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of Kasey Schumacher:

1731 Embarcadero Rd Ste 210

Palo Alto, CA 94303