Obituary of Dahn Bernhard (Bren) Bryant | TheUnion.com

Dahn Bernhard (Bren) Bryant died at his home in Wallowa, Oregon, at the age of 83. His life was filled with the things he loved most: baseball, including coaching women’s baseball teams, fishing, hunting, family, travel and dancing.

Bren was born to Duke and Jessie (Chandley) Bryant, the lone survivor of a twin birth in Alvarado, Texas. When he was 2, the family moved to Princeton, California, where he grew up with his three younger brothers. Bren worked for local farmers from the age of 12 until he graduated from Princeton High in 1953. After graduation, he was recruited to play baseball for the Army and served 2 years before injury ended his career. After leaving the Army, he resided in San Mateo where he worked for the Post Office. A career change to AAA Insurance as an adjuster took him to reside in Willows, Yuba City and Grass Valley, California, for 27 years. Bren was an active member of Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club where he spent most of his free time in his boat at Weaver Lake. Upon retirement, he moved to his brother’s ranch near Elgin, Oregon, where he tree farmed from daylight till dark, his life’s passion. In 1988 he married Ruby (Roper) Hawkins and moved to Wallowa where he continued to tree farm. Together they traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Baja Mexico, dancing whenever and wherever there was an opportunity. Bren was preceded in death by his parents, baby sister Sandra, nephew Juvi, brother Rymun, and stepson John Harvey.

He is survived by his wife Ruby; his stepson and daughter, Russell Hawkins and Lorena Hawkins; grandson Hunter Harvey; granddaughters, Megan and Madison Hawkins; his brothers, Marlon Bryant and Dwace (Lynda) Bryant; his nephew Rowy Bryant; niece Katherine Carradine; and special niece Lani (Ty) Russell and their daughters Jessie, Faith, Beulah and Haven. At his request, there will be no services. His family will hold a celebration of life at his brother’s ranch near Elgin on Memorial Day weekend for family and friends. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Wallowa Library or to Lending Heart Community Resource in c/o Community Bank, Wallowa, Oregon. Cards may be sent to Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, Inc., 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA 95959 and they will be forwarded.