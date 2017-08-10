Obituary of Craig Stanton Noe | TheUnion.com

On July 10, 2017, Craig Stanton Noe peacefully passed away surrounded by his family following a long battle with cancer. He was 56.

Craig was born August 13, 1960 in Millbrae, California to become the fifth child to his parents, Dan and Beverly Noe. When he was three years old, the family moved to Grass Valley, where he attended Pleasant Ridge Elementary School and Nevada Union High School. He entered the United States Air Force at the age of 17. On January 1, 1978 he married his high school sweetheart, Peggy DeCordova. Together, they had two children, Dallas and Amanda. In 1983, he met Ann Byrd and daughter, Shaylyn from Sonora, California. In September 1987, they welcomed their new daughter, Tanya.

In 1994, Craig moved back to Grass Valley with his daughter, Tanya, to start a new life in his hometown. Following in his father's footsteps, he resumed his trade as a carpenter. Over the next few decades, he became respected for his quality craftsmanship.

Craig loved helping people and making them laugh. He enjoyed all things "country."

Craig is survived by his mother, Beverly Noe of Grass Valley; daughters Tanya (Scott) Carson of Grass Valley and Amanda Noe of Citrus Heights; son Dallas Noe of San Jose; stepdaughter Shaylyn Molloy of Modesto, CA; two grandchildren, Brooklynn and Harper Carson of Grass Valley; his brother Clark Noe of Linda, CA; sisters Danelle Bungen of Hayden, Idaho, Claudette (Marty) Fansler of Yreka, CA, Kristlin (Tom) Wilson of Ashland, OR, and Heather Noe of Grass Valley. He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Noe.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on August 14, 2017 at Twin Cities Church, 11726 Rough and Ready Highway, Grass Valley, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, to help with final expenses.