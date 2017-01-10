Obituary of Connie Irene Cosick | TheUnion.com

Connie Irene Cosick died peacefully at home on Jan. 3, 2017. She was 65.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Abundant Life Community Church at 10795 Alta Street, Grass Valley.

Connie was born July 24, 1951 in Berkeley, California to George and Nora Cosick. She grew up in the East Bay and graduated from El Cerrito High School. She then attended several colleges in the area but earned her degree later in life.

She moved to Grass Valley in 1976 where she eventually went to work at Grass Valley Group. She retired from GVG approximately 25 years later. She also worked in the Abundant Life Community Church office for several years.

Connie loved her dogs, loved her family and friends and her church.

She is survived by her brother, Bob Cosick and nieces and nephew, Jenna Madrigal, Aimee Kincade and Keith Cosick.

Flowers can be sent to Abundant Life Community Church for the memorial service.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.