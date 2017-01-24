Obituary of Connie Irene Cosick-Lagerwey | TheUnion.com

Connie Irene Cosick-Lagerwey died peacefully at home on Jan. 3, 2017. She was 65.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Abundant Life Community Church at 10795 Alta St., Grass Valley.

Connie was born July 24, 1951 in Berkeley, California to George and Nora Cosick. She grew up in the East Bay and graduated from El Cerrito High School. She then attended several colleges in the area but earned her degree later in life.

She moved to Grass Valley in 1976 where she eventually went to work at Grass Valley Group. She retired from GVG approximately 25 years later. She also worked in the Abundant Life Community Church office for several years.

Connie loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, friends, dogs and her church family. She loved traveling, and golfing and had an infectious laugh and smile. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband Mark Lagerwey; stepdaughter Karman Paul; grandchildren, Megan, Isaac and Connor Paul, as well as brother Bob Cosick.