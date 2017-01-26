Obituary of Clara Mae Palacio | TheUnion.com

Clara Mae Palacio passed away Jan. 4, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA. She was 103!

She was born April 23, 1913 in Chilicothe, TX to parents Washington and Maggie Carroll. Clara owned a board and care for the elderly. She was part of the Assembly of God in Salinas, CA. Clara enjoyed camping, traveling, gardening and hosting family gatherings. She was a joy to anyone that met her and she will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter Lilia Mae Coffey of Grass Valley, CA; son Ronald Phillip Behm of Grass Valley, CA; grandson Michael William Coffey of Grass Valley, CA; granddaughter Michelle Denise Coffey of Grass Valley, CA; grandsons Stephen Phillip Coffey of Grass Valley, CA, Ronald Clifford of Ohio; great grandchildren Shawn Coffey, Kristin Coffey, Heather Lenhart, Jessica Stout, Jackie Parague, great, great grandchildren, Paige, Peighton, Jayden, Drake, Ashton, Rylan and Pyper.

Clara is preceded in death by her first husband Phillip Behm and second husband Frank Palacio.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.